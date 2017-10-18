In this Jan. 28, 2015 photo, Director of School and Community Relations Art Wenzlaff answers questions in a conference room at International Academy in Flint, Mich. (Photo: Sam Owens / AP)

Flint — A community advocate from Michigan has been ordered not to attend open casket funerals as part of a plea deal reached in a theft case.

The Flint Journal reports that 76-year-old Art Wenzlaff was sentenced Monday in Genesee Circuit Court to one day in jail and five years’ probation.

Wenzlaff was accused of taking a Detroit Pistons hat, a watch and two bowling rings from a casket during a funeral service in Mundy Township.

He pleaded no contest in August while facing charges of larceny in a building and disrupting a funeral or memorial service.

As part of his sentence, he also was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine to the Humane Society as requested by the victims.

Wenzlaff is the former administrator for the International Academy of Flint.

