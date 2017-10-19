David Robert Seastrom (Photo: Kent County Jail)

Cascade Township, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man faces up to life in prison after threatening to shoot up a business “just like they did in Vegas.”

Court records say that after being denied a job at Teleperformance USA because of his criminal history including assault convictions, 37-year-old David Robert Seastrom told an employee over the phone Oct. 3 that he would open fire on workers as they left the business.

The Oct. 1 shootings in Las Vegas killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.

Seastrom waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday on a charge of making a false report or terrorism threat. He pleaded not guilty. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Seastrom, as a fourth-offense habitual offender, faces up to life in prison if convicted.

