A 32-year-old Mount Morris man was killed when a large rock crashed through the windshield of a vehicle in which he was a passenger Wednesday night, police said.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the man's death as a "potential homicide," said a statement on the incident.

The man was traveling south on I-75 in Vienna Township, near the Dodge Road overpass, when the rock came through the vehicle.

Four other drivers told police that they'd struck large rocks on the roadway. The sheriff's office says it believes the rocks were brought to the overpass from somewhere else.

Pending family notifications, the man's identity has not yet been released.

