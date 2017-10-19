Michigan State running back LJ Scott could be charged with driving on a suspended license this week, the latest vehicle-related offense authorities say the player has incurred in the past two years. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Michigan State running back LJ Scott could be charged with driving on a suspended license this week, the latest vehicle-related offense authorities say the player has incurred in the past two years.

The 21-year-old Scott, the Spartans’ leading rusher, was arrested Wednesday in East Lansing, 54B District Court records show.

He pleaded not guilty, posted a $500 bond and was released, the records show. An arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 30.

Scott, who originally is from Hubbard, Ohio, has had several other run-ins with the law in Michigan and his home state, court records show.

A February 2016 stop by East Lansing police led to a charge of driving on a suspended license. That eventually was changed to an equipment violation for which the athlete paid at least $400 in fines, according to court filings.

In March 2016, the Ohio State Patrol stopped him for speeding 87 mph in a 70 mph zone and determined he had been driving without a license, according to Ashland Municipal Court records. Filings show he was found guilty and paid $330 in fines.

After the Ohio State Patrol stopped him again in July 2017, he pleaded no contest to driving without a valid license, court records show.

In July 2016, Scott was cited for having open intoxicants in his vehicle, Michigan Secretary of State records show. He failed to appear in court for the violation and his license briefly was suspended until he resolved the matter, department officials said.

This year, Scott also was cited for impeding traffic, SOS records show. He failed to pay that ticket and his license was suspended Aug. 25, the department reported.

Scott, a junior, is the Spartans’ leading rusher this season with 408 yards on 83 carries (4.9 average), and three touchdowns. He’s had issues with fumbles this season, but is coming off his best game of the season in a 30-27 victory over Minnesota, when he rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Scott also led the Spartans in rushing his freshman and sophomore seasons, and has 2,101 yards rushing in two-plus seasons in East Lansing. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore.

