Van Buren Public Schools is warning parents to not let their children board any school buses not from the district. (Photo: Detroit News file)

School officials are warning parents in an Ypsilanti neighborhood to beware of an unmarked bus that has tried to pick up students.

Van Buren Public School officials said Thursday it has received reports about the bus in the West Willow neighborhood and has notified police. The neighborhood is located near Interstate 94 and Wiard Road near Willow Run Airport.

"Do not allow your students to approach any bus not clearly marked with Van Buren Public Schools on it," Pam Johnson, administrative assistant to the district's superintendent, said in a statement on the school system's website.

Van Buren Public Schools has about 4,800 students.

