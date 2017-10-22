Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Private ceremony held for philanthropist Helen DeVos
DeVos died Wednesday at age 90 of complications from a stroke following a recent diagnosis of myeloid leukemia
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Private ceremony held for philanthropist Helen DeVos
Associated Press
Published 3:55 p.m. ET Oct. 22, 2017
Ada, Mich. — A private ceremony has been held for Michigan philanthropist Helen J. DeVos.
Direct-sales company Amway said in a statement that DeVos was buried Saturday in Ada, near Grand Rapids.
DeVos died Wednesday at age 90 of complications from a stroke following a recent diagnosis of myeloid leukemia.
She was the wife of Rich DeVos, who co-founded Amway and owns the Orlando Magic. She also was the mother-in-law of U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
Helen DeVos was born in Grand Rapids. She was known for her support of children’s health, Christian education and the arts.
Public services are scheduled Monday and Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yB4Hd0
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs