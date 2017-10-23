Canadian agents seized a parcel containing 14 pounds of suspected marijuana at a Detroit-Windsor border crossing. (Photo: Canada Border Services Agency photo)

Canada's border protection agency has seized a package of suspected marijuana that was heading from Detroit into Windsor, officials said Monday.

The package, which weighs more than 14 pounds, or about 6.4 kilos, was part of a courier shipment that intercepted Oct. 4 by authorities at the Ambassador Bridge, the Canada Border Services Agency for the Southern Ontario Region said.

Officials said they discovered the package during an inspection of the shipment.

Canadian authorities seized this 14-pound parcel of suspected marijuana at the Detroit-Windsor border on Oct. 4. (Photo: Canada Border Services Agency)

"No charges were laid," the agency said in a statement. "As the investigation is still ongoing, we cannot provide further details."

