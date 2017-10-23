Ken White (Photo: Office of Genesee County Sheriff)

Flint — After allegedly dropping a rock from a highway overpass that broke a man’s skull, clavical, ribs and facial skeleton, a group of youths had dinner at McDonalds.

Five days later, their meals are being served in jail.

The five teenagers were charged Monday with second-degree murder in the death of Ken White. White, 32, of Mount Morris was struck by the rock Wednesday while riding in a van on Interstate 75 near Flint.

The teens, ages 15-17, were charged as adults, authorities said. They were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in District Court in Genesee County.

“It’s not a prank. It’s second-degree murder,” said Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell.

Four other vehicles also were damaged by rocks dropped from the overpass, said authorities. At least 20 rocks were tossed, including one that weighed 20 pounds.

The youths also had tossed a car tire and piston from another overpass, said authorities.

Besides second-degree murder, each youth was charged with one count of conspiracy, six felony counts of malicious destruction of property and two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property.

The murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

Ken White was killed after being hit by a rock thrown from Interstate 75 on, Oct. 19. (Photo: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

The teens all live in Clio and attend Clio High School.

“At the end of the day, nobody wins,” Pickell said during a news conference to announce the charges. “The young boys are charged as criminals, a young boy lost his father, and all the families are left grieving.”

White, who had a 5-year-old son, was riding home from his construction job at 8:30 p.m. when a rock smashed through the windshield of the van, said police. The rock was 5-by-8 inches and weighed six pounds.

The driver told police he was talking with White when he suddenly spotted the rock heading toward the windshield. The projectile struck White in the chest and then head, knocking him unconscious.

During the news conference, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton showed a photo of the rock and blood-spattered van.

“Just imagine what trauma was inflicted upon the individual,” he said.

An autopsy showed that the cause of death was blunt trauma to the head and chest.

What makes the death so scary is that everyone can relate to driving under a highway overpass, said Pickell. It could have been anyone who was struck by the rock.

Explaining the charges, Leyton said the teens were charged with second-degree murder because the consequences of their alleged actions had a high probability of harm or death.

They were charged with conspiracy because they had earlier discussed gathering rocks and throwing them from an overpass, said Leyton. The rocks were gathered from a dead-end street near the overpass.

One teen, who is accused of dropping the rock that struck White, is being held in the Genesee County Jail. The other youths, because of their age, are being held in a regional detention center.

Clio Area Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears said the district would issue a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, contributions continue to pour in for the GoFundMe page launched to help White’s family with funeral expenses. By Monday night, more than 1,000 people had raised nearly $43,000 of the $50,000 goal.

Detroit News Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed.

