For the first time, the University of Michigan will offer bus service to the public, traveling between its Ann Arbor and Dearborn campuses and Detroit, officials announced Monday.

The service will begin Oct. 30.

The bus, known as The Detroit Connector, already serves UM students and faculty traveling between Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Detroit.

Bus stops include the Central Campus Transit Center in Ann Arbor, along with UM-Dearborn, and the UM Detroit Center, located 3663 Woodward Ave. between Orchestra Place Building and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. It operates seven days a week, with a schedule including departures starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 1 a.m.

Riders can make reservations online. Costs are $6-$10 for a one-way trip. Reduced fares will be available for students and faculty involved in classes or community service in Detroit, and students with Pell Grants will be able to ride for free.

“The University of Michigan is deeply committed to creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive campus environment," says Robert Sellers, vice provost for equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer.

“The Detroit Connector helps us break down existing barriers and better connect the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Detroit communities. By expanding service and opening it to the public, the Detroit Connector can improve access to the region's numerous research, academic and cultural opportunities.”

The buses are wheelchair accessible and include WiFi, in-seat AC outlets and bike storage.

The Detroit Connector has operated since 2013 with grants, donations, and funding by the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and the Detroit Center.

