A judge denied bond Tuesday for five teenagers charged with dropping a rock from a highway overpass that struck and killed a motorist last week.

Citing the seriousness of the crime, Judge William Crawford refused to grant bond to the defendants, who were arraigned in Genesee County District Court on second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Ken White, 32, of Mount Morris.

The teens all live in Clio and attend Clio High School. They are Kyle Anger, 17; Mark Sekelsky, 16; Mikadyn Payne, 16; Alexzander Miller, 15; and Trevor Gray, 15.

Relatives of the victim and the five teens declined to comment after the hearing. Crawford set a preliminary hearing for Nov. 2.

Besides the murder charge, each youth is charged with one count of conspiracy, six felony counts of malicious destruction of property and two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property. All were charged as adults.

The murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

White, who had a 5-year-old son, was riding home from his construction job at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 when a rock smashed through the windshield of the van on Interstate 75 near Flint, said police.

The rock, which was 5-by-8 inches and weighed six pounds, broke White’s skull, clavical, ribs and facial skeleton.

The driver told police he was talking with White when he suddenly spotted the rock heading toward the windshield. The projectile struck White in the chest and then head, knocking him unconscious.

Four other vehicles also were damaged by rocks dropped from the overpass, said authorities. At least 20 rocks were tossed, including one that weighed 20 pounds.

The youths also had tossed a car tire and piston from another overpass, authorities allege.

Anger, who is accused of dropping the rock that struck White, is being held in the Genesee County Jail. The other youths, because of their age, are being held in a regional detention center.

