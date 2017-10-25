Buy Photo Detroit brewer Ken Belau moves a full keg of Stroh’s Bohemian Style Pilsner beer to cold storage at Brew Detroit, in Corktown, in this file photo from August 22, 2016. Michigan lawmakers are giving up on a law that requires beer kegs to be sold with tags that can identify who bought them. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News, file)Buy Photo

Lansing, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are giving up on a law that requires beer kegs to be sold with tags that can identify who bought them.

The state House voted unanimously to repeal the 2010 law Wednesday, months after senators did the same. The bill should reach Gov. Rick Snyder soon.

The beer industry and retailers say the law, which aims to curb “keggers” that attract underage drinkers, has encouraged partiers to buy hard liquor or cases of beer instead. Stores complain the law is expensive and burdensome.

Key buyers have to sign a receipt containing their name, address, telephone number and driver’s license or state I.D. card number. Retailers attach a tag on each keg and record the tag number.

The keg deposit isn’t returned unless the tag remains on the keg.

