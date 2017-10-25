In this Oct. 24, 2017 photo, excavation work takes place at 7900 Imperial Pine Drive NE in Belmont, Mich. Rusty barrels, leather hides and other old tannery debris from Wolverine World Wide is being removed from private property owned by Tom Lenderink. (Photo: Cory Morse / AP)

Rockford — Drinking water tested at a western Michigan middle school has shown no signs of hazardous chemicals from a decades-old tannery waste dump site.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Rockford Public Schools turned off drinking fountains at East Rockford Middle School two weeks ago as a precaution after leather and rubber scraps were found near the school.

The district says the school’s drinking water shows no presence of perfluorinated chemicals from the Wolverine World Wide dump site.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is overseeing Wolverine’s investigation into groundwater contamination by perfluorinated chemicals from the tannery demolished in 2010. The chemicals were in Scotchgard, which Wolverine used to waterproof shoes.

The district Superintendent Michael Shibler says the district will turn the water back on at the school on Wednesday.

