Portage police found Christopher Lockhart dead in his home Tuesday. He had denied any role in his wife's disappearance. (Photo: Mark Bugnaski / AP)

Portage — The body of a missing teacher was found Tuesday, miles away from her Portage home after police found her husband dead in their home with instructions on where to find his wife’s body.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said in a news conference that information left by Christopher Lockhart led to the discovery of Theresa Lockhart’s body near in a part of the Allegan Game Area about 50 miles from the couple's southwest Michigan residence.

Police said a note found in the home contained a hand-drawn map and a written confession by Christopher Lockhart. Police said the letter indicated that Christopher killed his wife on May 18 and “disposed of her body.”

Christopher Lockhart had been a person of interest in her disappearance.

Christopher Lockhart was found dead in his home Tuesday. Police say it appeared to be suicide by strangulation.

Portage police said they received a call for a welfare check on May 20 for Theresa Lockhart, who had not reported to work that day. Police went to her house, where officers talked to Christopher Lockhart, who told them “Theresa has done this type of thing before, leaving for days at a time.” He told police that he was not concerned about where she was.

A 154 day investigation ensued into her whereabouts, Portage police said. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Portage police detectives found her body in a shallow grave south of M-89 and east of 46th Street in the Allegan Game Area.

