Gleaners is among the nonprofits making a big impact in southeastern Michigan: In U.S. congressional districts 9 through 14, more than 3,500 nonprofit organizations employ 246,000 people and generate $17.8 billion in economic activity per year, a report found. (Photo: Brandy Baker / The Detroit News)

Nonprofits in Michigan are employing as many people from the Thumb to Ann Arbor as the manufacturing industries are in southeast Michigan, according to a first-ever study released Thursday at a philanthropy conference in Detroit.

In U.S. congressional districts 9 through 14, more than 3,500 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations employ 246,000 people and generate $17.8 billion in economic activity per year, the report from Independent Sector found.

The report was presented at Our Common Future, a conference that drew more than 1,000 nonprofit and foundation executives from 34 states and five countries. The event runs through Friday at the Detroit Marriott and is hosted by Independent Sector, the Michigan Nonprofit Association and the Council of Michigan Foundations.

“On Capitol Hill, there’s some sentiment that we cost the government money because of the tax deduction,” said Daniel Cardinali, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based organization of nonprofits, foundations and corporations. “For a congressperson to know that in their district, 25,000 nonprofit jobs are generating so much impact, it’s a very different conversation.”

The study is unique in that it focuses on congressional districts. By the end of 2018, Cardinali said, reports will be released on each of the nation’s 435 districts.

Implan Group of North Carolina, which assembled the data from sources including the mandatory forms filed by nonprofits with the IRS, started with the six Michigan districts because of the location of conference. The districts studied include Detroit, other parts of Wayne County, the entire Thumb and large parts of Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.

The most 501(c)(3) jobs — 65, 171 — are in the oddly shaped 14th District, which includes Pontiac and Farmington Hills, swings east to the Grosse Pointes, and then veers south along the Detroit River.

