Defendants Mark Sekelsky, left, 16, Trevor Gray, 15, Alexander Miller, 15, Mikadyn Payne, 16, and Kyle Anger, 17, listen during their arraignment before Judge William H. Crawford. At right is attorney Edward Farrell III, who is representing Kyle Anger. (Photo: John M. Galloway / Special to The Detroit News)

Flint — Police say the recent death of a vehicle passenger after teenagers allegedly threw rocks from a Flint area overpass is just one of many cases in the past four decades where people hurl debris from area bridges.

The Flint Journal reports that five teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to throwing rocks off the Interstate 75 overpass that led to 32-year-old Kenneth White’s death this month.

Police say a catwalk over Interstate 475 has historically been a site where people will throw asphalt, rocks and other items at cars. They say the suspects were often children.

The events date back about four decades ago to when a woman campaigned for screens on overpasses after she had to swerve to avoid a concrete block heaved over a bridge.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yPw155