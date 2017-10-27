Jeffrey Willis looks toward the gallery during his murder trial on Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon. (Photo: Joel Bissell / AP)

Muskegon — Prosecutors have rested their case in the fatal shooting of a jogger in western Michigan, offering testimony from a scientist who said the victim’s DNA was on a glove found in the suspect’s van.

Jeffrey Willis is accused of killing Rebekah Bletsch in 2014 in Muskegon County’s Dalton Township. He was arrested two years later after being accused of trying to kidnap a teenager.

In another case, Willis is charged in the disappearance of a gas station clerk whose body still hasn’t been found.

The last witness for prosecutors Friday was state police scientist Michelle Schmitt, who said Bletsch’s DNA was on a sex toy and glove in Willis’ van.

Defense lawyer Fred Johnson says he plans to call four or five witnesses.

