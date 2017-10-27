Corwith Township — Officials say a stretch of the North Central State Trail in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is closed after heavy rains washed away a portion of the trail.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Friday announced that the temporary closure affects part of the trail in Otsego County’s Corwith Township. The DNR says people should use area roads to bypass the closed portion of the trail until repairs are done.

The DNR says drainage issues for a culvert that previously was blocked by beavers is part of the issue. That problem had been fixed in recent years.

There’s no exact date set for the trail to reopen. Officials hope to have it open for snowmobile season, which officially begins Dec. 1.

