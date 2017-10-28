The allegations by Arthur Campbell go back to 2007. The case reached trial in Detroit federal court after he successfully appealed a dismissal in favor of Corrections Department employees. (Photo: File)

Detroit — A jury has awarded $11,500 to a Michigan prisoner who said his TV and typewriter were damaged and medication was withheld by guards during a sudden transfer.

The case reached trial in Detroit federal court after he successfully appealed a dismissal in favor of Corrections Department employees.

Campbell sued six employees, but a jury cleared four Oct. 17. He said he was targeted by prison staff in Detroit because of a history of grievances. Campbell was suddenly transferred three weeks after a ticket for having a wet coat on a chair.

He alleged that prescriptions for asthma, high blood pressure and cholesterol were seized based on a pretense that they had expired.

