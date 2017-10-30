Exterior view of Cisco Systems Inc. headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo: Paul Sakuma / AP)

Lansing — Silicon Valley technology giant Cisco Systems will make a series significant investments in Michigan as part of a three-year partnership aimed at making the state “one of the most secure and digitally advanced” in the nation.

Company officials are set to announce the State Digital Acceleration initiative Monday morning in Detroit at the 2017 North American International Cyber Summit hosted by Gov. Rick Snyder.

Initial plans include a “connected roadway” pilot project with the Michigan Department of Transportation, a partnership with Wayne State to develop the university’s digital manufacturing center in Detroit, expansion of IT training through the Cisco Networking Academy and other efforts to improve state and local government technology.

“For the state of Michigan, it’s about economic transformation innovation in mobility, training, education, manufacturing, government services and smart communities,” said Alison Gleeson, a Michigan resident and senior vice president for Cisco Americas.

The program is modeled after digital acceleration programs Cisco has launched in 16 countries. The Michigan initiative is the company’s first state-level initiative of its kind.

Gleeson said Cisco chose the state because it is already a leader in mobility, autonomous vehicle technology and engineering talent. And in Snyder, a former Gateway Computers executive, Michigan has a governor who understands the power of technology, she said.

“The state is electric right now,” Gleeson told The Detroit News ahead of Monday’s announcement. “You feel it as you walk in the city of Detroit. You feel it everywhere. We’re at a 17-year low in terms of unemployment, so it’s pretty exciting.”

The company is not disclosing the total amount it plans to spend in Michigan, but Gleeson said Cisco has been surprised by how quickly it has been able to discover worthy projects.

Snyder, who is developing a “Marshall Plan for talent” and is calling tech education a top priority of his final term, praised the Cisco initiative.

“We’re continuing to build our talent and make Michigan the home for innovation, career opportunities and economic expansion,” the governor said in a statement.

“This unique partnership with Cisco is an opportunity to collaborate on accelerating some of the great initiatives already in place, as well as championing new ideas and solutions that will further our commitment to being a digital leader in the nation.”

Cisco is a multi-national corporation based in California that specializes in networking, telecommunications and other high-tech services and products. It reported $48 billion in total revenues last year.

The connected roadways pilot program will see Cisco and the state Transportation Department test new technology on portions of Interstate 94 and the Interstate 96/Interstate 696 interchange in Metro Detroit.

The system will help alert drivers to upcoming traffic or road conditions through connected vehicle technology, digital signs or navigation applications like Waze.

Gleeson noted a fatal 40-car pileup last winter on I-96 near the Livingston County border blamed on whiteout conditions.

“Being able to have the driver in a car have notification well before they encounter that environmental situation is game changing and it’s life changing,” she said.

The company’s partnership with Wayne State will center around a 25,000-square-foot hub focused on advance manufacturing, including automation and robots. Cisco is also planning projects with Michigan State University.

Cisco plans to expand its IT skills and career-building program to train students for technology jobs. Cisco said it hopes to more than double Michigan enrollment in its Network Academy classes from 3,000 to 8,000 students by 2020.

Cisco said it will partner with the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget in an attempt to improve services delivered to residents and state agencies, including cyber security and cloud computing.

The company also will work to encourage “smart, connected communities” across Michigan,” Gleeson said. Cisco is ranked as a leading “smart city” supplier, according to Navigant Research.

“We take city problems around energy consumption, traffic and safety and security, and we apply technology to help solve those problems,” Gleeson said.

