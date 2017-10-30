Benton Harbor Area Schools, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Pontiac City School District and Saginaw City School District will be adding a total of 27 schools to their current agreements. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Seven new school districts will enter into talks to begin partnership agreements with the state to improve achievement levels, officials with the Michigan Department of Education said on Monday.

The districts are Battle Creek Public Schools; Lansing Public Schools; Wayne-Westland Community Schools; American International Academy; David Ellis Academy-Elementary; Henry Ford Academy: School for Creative Studies-Elementary; and Mildred C. Wells Preparatory Academy.

The districts were identified for partnership district discussions because they were already identified as priority schools by the state and continue to lag in their proficiency scores in math and English language arts on spring’s M-STEP test.

“These will be positive, yet pressing, conversations with the leaders of these districts to get their struggling schools back on track,” Superintendent Brian Whiston said. “We want to provide as many local and state-level partners as possible to help students in these schools be successful.”

Whiston said the action is meant as an opportunity to work together under the leadership of the local superintendent and the local board of education to improve student achievement and outcomes with a detailed understanding between all partners.

Currently, there are nine partnership districts in Michigan.

Four of those districts will have additional schools added to their partnership agreements, based on the same criteria as the schools in the seven new districts.

Benton Harbor Area Schools, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Pontiac City School District and Saginaw City School District will be adding a total of 27 schools to their current agreements.

