A 21-year-old woman on Friday gave birth to a baby girl inside a Wal-Mart in Frenchtown Township with only the help of the store's employees.

It was about 1:30 p.m. Friday when the woman's water broke, said Frenchtown Township Fire Chief Wendy Stevens, whose department took the 911 call.

Medics responded within minutes, but by the time they reached the Walmart on the 2100 block of North Telegraph, she had already given birth to the baby girl, Stevens said.

Stevens hailed the efforts of store staff, who "went out of their way" to protect the woman's privacy, by holding up blankets to shield her from the public's view. That shielding and the birth of the baby were all done before medics ever arrived.

Medics cleaned the baby and cut the umbilical cord before transporting the two to an area hospital for precautionary reasons. No complications were discovered, Stevens said.

The baby's name was not immediately known.

