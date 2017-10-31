Norton Shores — A 22-year-old bakery employee has pleaded no contest after being accused of putting pieces of a metal cooling rack into bread in western Michigan.

WOOD-TV reports that Muskegon County court records show Adam Brooks’ plea to placing harmful objects in food came during a pretrial hearing Monday. A poisoning food charge was dropped.

Brooks was arrested in March after other employees at R.W. Bakers in Norton Shores notified management.

Authorities have said none of the bread ended up available for purchase or consumption.

Brooks’ sentencing will be Dec. 6. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing.

