Grocery stores in Michigan are recalling select bulk dark chocolate products following a manufacturer recall of dark chocolate products.

Meijer and Kroger stores are voluntarily pulling back the chocolate due to an undeclared milk allergen. The announcements came this week in cooperation with the GKI Foods LLC recall on Friday. GKI is the manufacturer.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," according to a news release on behalf of Kroger Co.

The recalled Kroger products included dark chocolate-covered coffee beans, cranberries, almonds, raisins, pretzel balls and ginger sold in bulk self-serve food bins.

Kroger officials said the stores have removed the items and there have been no reports of illnesses to date.

The Meijer products include dark chocolate-covered almonds, cashews and coffee beans sold in clam shell packaging with a blue Meijer label.

Consumers who bought the items should return the product to the nearest Meijer or Kroger store for a refund.

