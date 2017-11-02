City officers sport facial hair allowed under a new policy proposed by the Ann Arbor Police Officer’s Association. Some department members who grew their facial hair have agreed to donate $15 each month to a charity. (Photo: Ann Arbor Police Department)

Ann Arbor police officers are now sporting more facial hair — for a cause.

As of Oct. 1, a new policy proposed by the Ann Arbor Police Officer’s Association allows employees to wear beards or goatees on patrol for the first time. And department members who did so agreed to donate $15 each month to a charity, officials announced this week.

Last month, 29 officers participated to raise $435. Donated funds are going to the Magic of Christmas Foundation. The group started by a former University of Michigan track athlete and LPGA tour player Debbie Williams-Hoak aims to bring holiday cheer to children in need.

Meanwhile, the new Ann Arbor facial hair policy is scheduled for a six-month evaluation period.

Meanwhile, the department is seeking feedback through its social media pages. Photos of the officers and a citizens poll are set to be posted at www.facebook.com/annarborpolice/, https://twitter.com/a2police or https://nextdoor.com/city/ann-arbor--mi/.

