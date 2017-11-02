Grand Rapids — Officials say a loaded magazine for a semi-automatic handgun that was found in a bathroom at Grand Rapids Community College had been stolen from a police vehicle.

The school says in a statement that the gun magazine filled with ammunition was taken from a Kentwood Police Department detective’s vehicle about three weeks ago. WOOD-TV reports investigators are working to determine how it ended up on campus.

Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday delayed the start of classes after it was found at Cook Hall about 3 a.m. that day. The school’s President Bill Pink said other campus buildings were searched and no other items of concern were found.

Tips are being sought from the public in the investigation.

