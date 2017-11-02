Visitors are seen at the base of the Lincoln Memorial, with the Washington Monument in the background, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Washington. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP)

Looking for a way to see some of the most storied sites in United States history?

There’s a chance to make it to the homes of early U.S. presidents and other hallowed ground May 3-11, 2018, with the Founding of America Tour, the latest “Michiganders on the Road” motor coach program offered through the Historical Society of Michigan.

The nine-day, eight-night tour includes stops at Washington, D.C.; Colonial Williamsburg; Monticello; Montpelier; and the Gettysburg Battlefield.

The tour departs from the society’s offices in Lansing, with two pickup stops in Ann Arbor and Toledo. A detailed itinerary can be downloaded at hsmichigan.org. Reservations can be made by calling (800) 692-1828.

The fee is $1,995 per person and includes motor coach transportation; lodging; dinners and breakfasts; and admission fees, taxes and gratuities.

Historical Society of Michigan membership is required; memberships start at $25. Price is based on double occupancy. Registration deadline is March 22, 2018.

