Flint — A judge has ordered mental competency exams for three of five Michigan teens charged in the death of a man who was struck by a rock while traveling on Interstate 75.
The evaluations ordered Thursday will delay the case until Jan. 11. The five are charged with second-degree murder.
Ken White died when a rock thrown from an I-75 overpass on Oct. 18 in Genesee County crashed through a windshield and killed him. He was a passenger in a van.
A judge ordered mental evaluations for 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelsky and 15-year-old Trevor Gray.
Police said at least 20 rocks were found on I-75 in Vienna Township. Other cars were damaged.
