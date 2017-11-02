Jeffrey Willis testifies during his murder trial at the Muskegon County Courthouse Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (Photo: Joel Bissell / AP)

Muskegon — Jurors in western Michigan have convicted a man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a woman who was killed while jogging in 2014.

The verdict was read shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Jeffrey Willis denied any role in Rebekah Bletsch’s death in Muskegon County’s Dalton Township, but the evidence against him was strong.

Willis faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole. Two other cases still are pending. He’s charged with trying to kidnap a teenager and killing a gas station clerk whose body still hasn’t been found.

A gun in Willis’ van matched the weapon used in the Bletsch shooting. Willis tried to pin her death on a cousin when he testified Wednesday.

Defense attorney Fred Johnson says Willis isn’t “likeable,” but he urged jurors to set that aside.

