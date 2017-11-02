Sugar Loaf Resort empty and silent since 2000
The bells sit silent in Sugar Loaf Resort’s campanile,
After a series of high interest rate mortgages and
The western side of Sugar Loaf Mountain featured a
The bottom of a ski run known as Awful Awful, one of
The sign outside Sugar Loaf Resort, which was closed
Sugar Loaf Resort was closed in 2000, and has been
The view overlooking Lime Lake and southwestern Leelanau
The day lodge and hotel along with an outdoor pool
Lift #4 at the top of Sugar Loaf Resort sits snow
A chairlift at Sugar Loaf Resort.
The main entrance to the lodge, right, and hotel, left,
    Cedar — Authorities say they plan to crack down on trespassers and vandals who have been causing damage at a shuttered northern Michigan ski resort.

    California developer Jeff Katofsky last year bought Sugar Loaf, northwest of Traverse City, and announced plans to turn it into a year-round high-end resort in the coming years. He tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle people are breaking windows and “tearing things apart.”

    Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich says trespassing laws will be strongly enforced after more than a dozen damage reports this year. Borkovich says previous owners were more interested in issuing warnings, but he says vandalism is “out of control.”

    Sugar Loaf, which closed in 2000, is in Cedar and once was Leelanau County’s largest employer. It includes a golf course, lodging and an airstrip.

    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2z6Vqai