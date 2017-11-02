Buy Photo (From left) UM president Mark Schlissel, William Axinn (professor of survey research and former director of the UM Survey Research Center), Katrina Wade-Golden (assistant Vice Provost for Equity and Inclusion), and Robert Sellers (Vice Provost for Equity and Inclusion and the Chief Diversity Officer) participate in a press conference discussing the results of a survey of students, staff, and faculty take on campus last fall, to gauge the climate regarding diversity, equity and inclusion. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Ann Arbor — African-American students at the University of Michigan are six times more likely than white students to have felt discrimination in the previous year, the most dramatic finding of the university’s first survey on campus climate related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Released Thursday, the survey showed that black students are 519 percent more likely to report feeling discriminated against in the past 12 months when compared with white students.

Latino students are 132 percent more likely to report feeling discrimination and Asian American students are 86 percent more likely to report feeling discrimination than their white counterparts.

Meanwhile, 20 percent of students on UM’s Ann Arbor campus reported at least one discriminatory event in the past 12 months; the rate was 44 percent among underrepresented minority undergraduates and 35 percent among Asian American undergraduates.

The survey is part of the university’s efforts to make the campus more inclusive and also included surveys of faculty and staff.

While the survey showed that a majority of students felt that the campus is a positive place, historically underrepresented groups experience UM differently, said President Mark Schlissel.

“It is ... very clear that our campus is not a similarly positive place for all members of our community,” said Schlissel. “We are not yet where we want – or need – to be as we strive for a more diverse, more equitable and more inclusive academic community.

“It is disappointing, but not surprising, that the quality of the Michigan experience differs among people with differing individual and group identities,” he said. “In particular, women, minorities, people with disabilities, and people in LGBTQ+ communities shared that they experience the campus in less positive ways than others in the community.”

The university conducted the random sample survey in October 2016. It included 3,500 students of the university’s 47,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The response rate was 59 percent.

The survey of students found women were more likely to feel discrimination, along with those not born in the U.S., those with a disability, and first-generation students, but less often than racial and ethnic minorities. LGBT students were 123 percent more likely to report discrimination than heterosexual students, according to the report.

“Together, the findings clearly reinforce the need for a systematic institutional effort to address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion if all members of the UM student body are to experience the same positive experiences that are enjoyed by the majority of students,” according to the report.

But responses coming from students on their race, ethnicity and discrimination were the most striking.

They come as college campuses locally and across the country are grappling with racist incidents directed at students of color.

UM’s experience has included racist flyers found on campus in September 2016 targeting the black community, racist and anti-Semitic emails, and the painting of anti-Latino slurs on an iconic rock near campus two months ago.

Meanwhile, at nearby Eastern Michigan University, officials recently charged a former student for three racist grafitti messages found on campus buildings and Wayne State University also has investigated racist grafitti on campus.

The report also is released as tensions have risen at UM and other campuses over appearances by speakers that some students accuse of promoting racism. Protesters disrupted a speech last month at UM by libertarian author Charles Murray, and the university received a request this week from white nationalist leader Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

UM officials have said that increasing campus diversity is a priority. Robert Sellers was named chief diversity officer in October 2016 and UM has launched a five-year, $85 million campaign that includes recruitment and outreach.

Underrepresented minorities make up 12.8 percent of UM’s 29,821 undergraduates, according to data from the university. That percentage fell after Michigan voters banned affirmative action in higher education in 2006 but has rebounded in the past few years.

