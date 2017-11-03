Mattawan — Authorities say an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop in southwestern Michigan left one person wounded and prompted the lockdown of nearby schools as a precaution.

State police say a Mattawan Police Department officer fired a gun Friday morning, wounding a woman. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Two other people reportedly fled from the traffic stop, but police say they were taken into custody shortly afterward.

Police didn’t immediately release specifics about what led to the shooting.

Schools including Mattawan Consolidated Schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, since they’re located close to the scene in Mattawan.

