Buy Photo A solo Spartan guards Sparty in the daylight Tuesday morning, Oct 13, 2015 on MSU's East Lansing campus. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

East Lansing— A mediator will try to settle a dispute between Michigan State University and white nationalist Richard Spencer, who wants to speak on campus.

Michigan State was sued after it refused to rent space to a Spencer supporter. In August, the school said it was concerned about public safety, especially after violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Federal Judge Janet Neff on Friday ordered Michigan State and Spencer ally Cameron Padgett to pick a mediator by Nov. 17. She also set deadlines to manage Padgett’s request for a preliminary injunction. He says the school is violating free speech rights.

Spencer popularized the term “alt-right” to refer to a fringe movement that’s a mix of white nationalist, white supremacist, anti-Semitic and anti-immigration beliefs.

Spencer has asked the University of Michigan to speak on campus. Spencer’s appearances at other campuses have been accompanied by protests, including a speech in October at the University of Florida.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hD4yMg