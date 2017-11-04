Muskegon, Mich. — A Coast Guard crew has rescued three people and a dog from a sinking boat on Lake Michigan near Muskegon.
The Coast Guard says occupants of the 21-foot boat reported Saturday morning that water was in the vessel and up to their knees. Each had on a life jacket.
A crew from Station Grand Haven pulled the occupants aboard a Coast Guard response boat. No injuries were reported.
The pleasure boat was partially submerged and could not be recovered due to 4- to 5-foot seas.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs