Cedar Springs — Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after dozens of guns were stolen from a store in western Michigan.

The Kent County sheriff’s department says it has recovered at least 13 of 89 guns taken Saturday morning from Family Farm and Home in Cedar Springs. The department said Sunday that two people were held for receiving and concealing stolen property.

Undersheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young tells WOOD-TV that sheriff’s investigators are working with Grand Rapids police on the case. Authorities are seeking tips from the public.

