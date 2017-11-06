Shani and Robert Corrigan (Photo: Family photo)

A former central Michigan couple has been identified as among the 26 victims of the weekend mass shooting at a small-town Texas church.

Robert and Shani Corrigan both graduated from high school in Harrison, Michigan, in 1985, said Renee Haley, director of veterans services in Clare County who spoke on behalf of the family.

Public records list the Corrigans, who were in their 50s, as most recently living in Floresville, Texas, a small community about 15 miles south of Sutherland Springs, where the First Baptist Church shooting took place Sunday.

Robert Corrigan, who held a 25-year track record at Harrison High School, was an Air Force retiree and has two sons on active duty, Haley said in a statement Monday.

His Facebook page describes him as having worked as a labor/delivery and internal medicine technician in Oscoda in the 1980s and 1990s.

He most recently was involved in clinical education and staff development at WellMed Medical Management Inc., according to the page.

A candlelight vigil was held Monday evening at the Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison, Haley said, at relatives’ request.

“We had a great turnout of community support.”

Funeral services are expected to be announced later this week.

Meanwhile, some who knew the couple took to social media to express their grief and share memories.

“Sickened by the news today that two fellow classmates and friends who were high school sweet hearts who married after high school were both killed in the Texas Church Shooting,” one user wrote on Facebook. “I hope they are now in a better place with their son who recently also passed.... God Bless you ROBERT AND SHANI CORRIGAN. Prayers to the family and friends.”

One man posted on his page that he was friends with the couple’s son who died last year. “It breaks my heart that this act of evil happened to such great, and loving people. May you both, and the other victims forever be missed.”

Robert Corrigan “was a great co-worker and a great man,” another associate said in a Facebook post. “I’ll miss him.”

Corrigan sometimes was known as “Chief” and showed “through your actions how to love others and most importantly how to love God,” a fourth acquaintance wrote on social media. “You and Mrs. Shani were always there for Toshia and I and we are forever grateful. Chief wrote this song “Glory Hallelujah” which characterizes his faith in God. Peace be with you all this day. We love you Chief and Mrs. Shani Corrigan.”

