East Lansing — Police say a Michigan State University student who died after being struck by a car last week was from suburban Detroit.
The Lansing State Journal reports East Lansing police on Monday identified the student as 23-year-old Ki Wook Kim of Troy.
Police previously said the student was hit about 5:45 a.m. Friday and investigators believe he was walking in a roadway in East Lansing at the time. Department spokesman Lt. Chad Connelly didn’t release additional details about the crash on Monday morning.
