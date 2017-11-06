Buy Photo Gunnery Sgt. Joseph A. Felix, center, walks into the courtroom Monday for his trial. (Photo: Melissa Nann Burke / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Camp Lejeune, North Carolina — Most of the 11 platoon-mates of Marine recruit Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor testified Monday that their former senior drill instructor called the Muslim recruit a “terrorist.”

The witnesses described their first week of boot-camp training at Parris Island in South Carolina, during which at least two recruits were directed to briefly choke one another as punishment for smiling or laughing while in formation. The court-martial trial of Gunnery Sgt. Joseph A. Felix is in its second week.

“I was trying to make the senior drill instructor happy,” said Lance Cpl. Mason Blankenship, explaining why he had choked one of his fellow recruits.

The drill instructor grabbed another recruit by the throat and slammed his head against the wall of the shower room as punishment for a perceived infraction.

The witnesses said Felix referred to Siddiqui, a Muslim, as a “terrorist” in front of the platoon on at least one occasion, though some of the witnesses thought Felix was joking.

One witness said he’d heard Felix call Siddiqui a terrorist “upwards of 10 times,” saying he thought it was meant to be “derogatory.”

Felix’s court martial here is the first public prosecution by the Marines involving the case of Siddiqui, who was 20 years old and less than two weeks into boot camp in March 2016 when he fell to his death from his barracks following a reported altercation with Felix.

Prosecutors say Felix targeted and mistreated three Muslim recruits, including Siddiqui. The charges against Felix include three counts of cruelty and maltreatment, eight counts of failing to obey orders, making false official statements, drunk and disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice. He has pleaded not guilty.

Bryce Herman, a member of the platoon, testified that Felix said Siddiqui “smelled like a terrorist.”

“I believe he was very serious, sir,” Herman told the prosecutor. “Straight face.”

After Siddiqui’s death, Felix allegedly told the platoon that “what happens in the squad bay, stays in the squad bay.”

“He said there was going to be an investigation, and other people didn’t need to know what was going on in the platoon,” Lance Cpl. Shane McDevitt said on the witness stand. “I took it to mean, shut up.”

Felix’s defense attorney, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Daniel “Clay” Bridges, stressed that Felix never asked members of the platoon to lie or not to talk to Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigators.

Under questioning by Bridges, several members of the platoon admitted their memories were “hazy” due to the 18 months that have passed since the start of boot camp.

Felix is being judged by an eight-person jury made up of half military officers and half enlisted service members, who are expected to hear from as many as 76 witnesses total.

Judge Lt. Col. Michael Libretto has limited discussion of Siddiqui’s death at trial to the obstruction of justice charge, and to explain why Siddiqui himself won’t take the stand to testify.

Felix’s court-martial follows a series of Marine Corps investigations a year ago that uncovered systemic hazing and abuse of recruits within the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion at Parris Island training depot in South Carolina.

The Marines next year plan to try the former commander of the 3rd Battalion on charges including failure to ensure Felix was not supervising recruits while he was under investigation for his role in a July 2015 incident in which another Muslim recruit was forced into a commercial clothes dryer that was then turned on.

That recruit, Lance Cpl. Ameer Bourmeche, testified at Felix’s trial last week, saying he suffered burns while in the dryer and was interrogated about his faith, according to The Associated Press. A third Muslim recruit, Rekan Hawez, was also forced into the dryer, but it was not turned on.

A military probe into Siddiqui’s death found that, on the day he died, Siddiqui had complained of being ill with a sore throat and had requested to go to the medical center.

Felix accused Siddiqui of faking it and disciplined him by forcing him to run sprints across the barracks squad bay until he fell or collapsed to the floor, clutching his throat.

Herman said Felix grabbed Siddiqui by the shirt after he wouldn't respond and threw him to the ground.

Another witness testified Monday that Felix ordered Siddiqui to get up and respond, and when Siddiqui didn’t respond, Felix struck Siddiqui in the face.

“I heard it,” said Lance Cpl. Marco Assuncao, who was in the room about 15 feet away.

When Assuncao turned to look, Siddiqui’s head was turned, Assuncao said.

This was not part of Monday’s testimony, but Siddiqui next ran out a door leading to a stairwell and “vaulted” over the railing, according to the Marines’ prior investigation.

His foot caught the railing, and he seemed to trip or tumble over, falling more than 38 feet to the concrete below — his chest striking on a steel handrail. He was pronounced dead several hours later.

Marine investigators later concluded that “maltreatment” by Siddiqui’s drill instructor team was one of several factors contributing to his death.

The Marines categorized the death as a suicide, though Siddiqui’s family has disputed the ruling.

His parents, Ghazala and Masood Siddiqui, sued the Marine Corps for $100 million in October, claiming their son was assaulted, hazed and discriminated against because of his Islamic faith, and that military officials were negligent in failing to protect him.

The family’s attorney, Shiraz Khan, has said Felix should be facing more serious charges such as assault.

