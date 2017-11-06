Athens — Officials say the discovery of about three dozen boxes of cremated remains in southern Michigan after the death of a funeral director isn’t being investigated as a potential criminal matter.

Calhoun County Medical Examiner Dr. Joyce DeJong says the family of Joy Spencer Spoor discovered the cremains in storage after her Oct. 14 death. Spoor was a former owner of Spencer Family Funeral Home in Athens, a village about 110 miles (177 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The funeral home was sold in a bankruptcy auction in 2015. The property is being cleared for redevelopment. DeJong says families are being notified about the unclaimed remains.

Phil Douma, executive director of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association, tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that it’s common for funeral homes to have unclaimed remains.

