Gilda’s Laughfest gets its inspiration from Gilda’s Club, which was founded after Detroit native Gilda Radner, an original cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” died of ovarian cancer in 1989. (Photo: NBC)

Officials are expected new week to announce artists who are booked for the 2018 Gilda’s LaughFest in Grand Rapids.

Launched in 2011 and considered the nation’s first “community-wide festival of laughter,” the annual event features stand-up, improv, film, showcases and other activities. It’s led by Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which aims to help children, adults, families and others dealing with cancer or grieving a death.

The lineup for the festival running March 8–18, 2018, is set to be announced during an event Nov. 16 at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Past LaughFest headliners have included Howie Mandel, Seth Meyers, George Lopez, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Jay Leno, Lily Tomlin, Chris Tucker, Sinbad, Whoopi Goldberg and Wayne Brady.

At 10 a.m. Nov. 17, festival badges go on sale to the general public. The badges are priced at four levels and include perks such as exclusive parties, early access to additional single ticket sales, early seating at free shows, merchandise discounts and an exclusive T-shirt.

The badges can be purchased at laughfestgr.org, or by calling 616-735-HAHA (4242). Individual ticket sales will be available beginning in January.

