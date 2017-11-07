Buy Photo Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix, center, walks into the courtroom at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina on Monday with his wife and lawyers. (Photo: Melissa Nann Burke / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Camp Lejeune, North Carolina — A Marine who attended boot camp with recruit Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor testified Tuesday that their former drill instructor said Muslims “don’t belong in the Marine Corps,” and that he targeted “weaker” recruits.

Lance Cpl. Austin Trausi testified that Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix, who is accused of mistreating three Muslim recruits including Siddiqui, questioned why the Marines admitted Muslims.

“He would say, ‘Why do we let Muslim terrorists join the Marine Corps?’” Trausi said on the stand.

Trausi also said that Felix targeted the platoon’s weaker recruits, which he said included Siddiqui, “to weed them out or to turn people against them.”

“Do you think he was trying to make them stronger, or to break them so they wouldn’t become Marines?” asked Col. Jeffrey D. Groharing, a government prosecutor.

“Break them,” Trausi replied.

Other recruits from Siddiqui’s platoon testified Monday that Felix had singled out Siddiqui, though another drill instructor said Tuesday that his training team was actually going easy on Siddiqui.

Prosecutors accuse Felix of targeting the Muslim recruits during their time in basic training at Parris Island in South Carolina. His court-martial is in its second week here.

The charges include three counts of cruelty and maltreatment, eight counts of failing to obey orders, and one count each of making false official statements, drunken and disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice. Felix has pleaded not guilty.

His court martial here is the first public prosecution by the Marines involving the case of Siddiqui, who was 20 years old and less than two weeks into boot camp in March 2016 when he fell to his death from his barracks following a reported altercation with Felix. He is not charged in the death of Siddiqui.

Christopher Minie, a former drill instructor for Siddiqui’s platoon, and Staff Sgt. Shawn McGee testified that they never saw Felix kick or choke a recruit, direct a recruit to choke another, and never heard Felix call a recruit a “terrorist.”

Minie testified that he sometimes went outside of the drill-instructor manual to impose punitive exercises on recruits, but Felix was neither there, nor did he order it.

Minie, who went to DI school with Felix, also said the concept of “hating recruits” was discussed among drill instructors, but he never had that discussion with Felix. Minie, who is no longer in the Marine Corps, told the court under questioning that he had pleaded guilty in an administrative proceeding to choking a recruit with a flashlight.

On the day he died, March 18, 2016, Siddiqui had complained of a sore throat and had asked to go to the sick bay.

McGee testified that Siddiqui had returned earlier in the week from the sick bay and that “something was off,” so Felix told his DIs not to go “full force” on him.

As the recruits sounded off before breakfast, Siddiqui, No. 8, sounded “hoarse” and McGee “blasted him” for not being loud enough, he said.

“I didn’t know he had a throat thing at the time,” McGee said. “I didn’t know if he was faking it.”

After breakfast, McGee emerged from the bathroom area to see Felix shouting and slapping Siddiqui’s face, reportedly trying to revive him after he had collapsed after a series of sprints.

Siddiqui then stood and ran out a door leading to a stairwell and went over the railing, the investigation reported.

His foot caught the railing, and he seemed to trip or tumble over, falling more than 38 feet to the concrete below. He was pronounced dead several hours later.

Marine officials categorized the death as a suicide, though Siddiqui’s family has disputed the ruling.

McGee said drill instructors are not trained to slap recruits to revive them, but to take their pulse and initiate CPR if needed.

Prosecutors entered into evidence Tuesday a handwritten note that Siddiqui had given to a drill instructor earlier that day, saying he had coughed up blood, was in pain and wanted to go to the medical center.

Minie said he believes that he gave the note to Felix but didn’t have a specific memory of handing it to him.

