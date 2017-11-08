Buy Photo The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on whether $550 million taken from more than 200,000 school employees between 2010 and 2012 should be collectively returned with interest. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing –– The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on whether $550 million taken from more than 200,000 school employees between 2010 and 2012 should be collectively returned with interest.

Gov. Rick Snyder appealed a June 2016 Court of Appeals decision that ruled hundreds of thousands of school employees had 3 percent of their pay unconstitutionally seized for retirement health care benefits they were not guaranteed to receive.

The lawsuit began in 2010 after a coalition of school employee unions sued Snyder and Attorney General Bill Schuette over the issue.

The 2016 ruling represents a victory for teachers unions that have been waging a five-year battle against the mandatory payroll reductions, which were imposed under former Gov. Jennifer Granholm and passed by a Democratic-controlled House and Republican-dominated Senate.

A Republican-controlled Legislature amended the law in 2012 to stave off a continued legal challenge, but the teacher unions continued to fight in the courts for a refund of money deducted from employee checks over a two-year period. The funds have been held in escrow while the legal battle played out.

Since then, $550 million has been sitting in a third-party fund collecting interest as the court battle drags on.

If the court rules in the teachers unions’ favor, public school workers could receive a refund from the $550 million the state has held in escrow since starting the 3 percent reduction six years ago in an attempt to pay down a multibillion-dollar unfunded liability.

In a 2-1 decision in 2016, Appeals Court Judges Douglas B. Shapiro and Jane M. Beckering called the 3 percent dock a “compulsory collection,” unconstitutional and had ordered the state to return the money to employees with interest.

Appeals Court Judge Henry W. Saad dissented in part, disagreeing that the mandatory contributions to the retirement fund were unconstitutional.

Saad argued the mandatory employee contribution was fiscally necessary in 2010 when the Michigan Public School Employees Retirement System was shelling out $920 million annually for “unsustainable” health care benefits for retirees and their dependents.

“That the state chose a paycheck deduction method simply does not convert a permissible legislatively mandated contribution into an unconstitutional impairment of contract,” wrote Saad.

In 2012, the Michigan Supreme Court took up a case involving a 2012 replacement law to the separate 2010 law. The court upheld the 2012 law.

