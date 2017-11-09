Ann Arbor police logo (Photo: Ann Arbor Police)

The computer network shared by the governments of Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti are suffering a "complete network outage" that took place during early Thursday morning.

The Internet issues might be resolved around "noon-ish," the county says. A statement from the county explained the situation: "While implementing a scheduled network upgrade last evening, Washtenaw County experienced a significant issue resulting in a complete network outage," the statement said.

On Facebook, Ann Arbor Police Department joked it would use the situation to "celebrate the ultimate 'Throwback Thursday' as we teach our millennial officers to use pen and paper."

911 calls and calls to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office are going through, the statement said. Courts are at a "diminished capacity."

County phone lines work, but the diminished capacity will affect different departments differently. Pubilc health clinics are at a diminished capacity, but Community Mental Health is operating without issues.

The issues with the county, Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti are all connected, related to a shared network, said Lisa Moutinho, a spokeswoman for Washtenaw County.

An update is expected at 1 p.m.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

