The bundle-up-tight kind of weather has arrived to Metro Detroit — but it won’t stick around for long.

Temperatures on Friday morning tied a record-low at 19 degrees at Detroit Metro Airport dating all the way back to 1913, according to the National Weather Service.

But the below-freezing temperatures which first hit the region Wednesday — aren’t going to last, though.

“We’re going to have a slight warm-up heading into tomorrow, but still well-below average with high temps getting into the upper 30s,” said Jordan Dale, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s White Lake Township office. “And then on Sunday we’ll get into the low 40s.”

Dale called the weather transitioning weather patterns “a slow warming trend” after Friday.

The normal high for this time of the year in Metro Detroit is around 52 degrees, he said, with the normal low around 37 degrees.

“So we’re running around 20 degrees below average for today,” Dale said.

For Friday, the forecast high for Metro Detroit is 30 degrees, with the record minimum high set at 28 degrees in 1913 as well, he said.

“We’re expecting temperatures not to be minimum high but very close to it,” Dale said. “But we’re not getting above freezing today.”

The temps will drop Friday night back into the 20s and upper teens across the region.

Dale said next week Metro Detroit will see temperatures begin to rise Monday into the low 40s and then into the high 40s by Tuesday. Then the rest of the work week could see temps into the 50s the rest of the week.

But Dale cautions against thinking that an Indian Summer — when a significant warmup happens after the season’s first frost occurs —is going to happen anytime soon.

“Once a low temperature first falls below 32, any warmup after that point would be an Indian Summer,” he said. “I wouldn’t call it an Indian Summer because we’re just rebounding back to normal temperatures. To call something an Indian summer, you’d want temperatures well-above average.”

