University of Michigan fraternity leaders have voted to suspend all social activities and new member pledge terms, according to a statement Thursday night forwarded by the school, following probes into alleged misconduct reported by the student newspaper.

The suspension was announced by the UM Interfraternity Council on Thursday. The group has been conducting an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct, hazing, and other recent incidents, according to a report published Thursday by the Michigan Daily, the UM student newspaper.

The Interfraternity Council, the local governing body for National Interfraternity Conference chapters at UM, met Thursday after several alleged events at fraternities across the Ann Arbor campus, the Michigan Daily reported.

The allegations include sexual misconduct cases involving fraternity brothers; six hazing incidents; drugging of members at chapters; more than 30 hospital transports for students during the weekend of the UM vs. Michigan State University football game last month; as well as an unauthorized “Champagne and Shackles” event, the student newspaper reported.

The IFC executive council proposed the suspension Thursday “so that we can take proactive through self-governance to improve our community,” Vice President Alec Mayhan said in a statement that university representatives provided.

“As an Interfraternity Council community, we believe in holding our members to a high standard at the University of Michigan. It has come to our attention that some members of the Interfraternity Council community have not been living up to these standards,” Mayhan said. “We believe that social events are a privilege, and we, as a community, have not earned this privilege at this time.”

Details weren’t released Thursday night, but Mayhan said the council would “immediately begin the process of assessing our policies and practices and developing a formal plan going forward.”

Chris DeEulis, assistant director of UM Greek life and an IFC adviser, did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Thursday.

The school has faced other issues with its Greek organizations in recent years.

Last year, the national organization of Kappa Alpha Theta disbanded the 137-year-old Eta chapter after allegations the female fraternity was involved in hazing, underage drinking and other disciplinary issues.

In 2015, the international board of Sigma Alpha Mu revoked the charter of its UM chapter and required members to leave the fraternity house following major vandalism at Treetops Resort, a ski lodge in northern Michigan.

Three members of the fraternity were later charged. Resort officials banned fraternities and sororities from using the lodge.

