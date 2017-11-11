The plaza at 3100 Gratiot, where the Jump N Jam is located. (Photo: Google Maps)

A woman was shot Saturday evening at a children’s indoor play place in Marysville, according to media reports.

WDIV (Channel 4) reported the shooting occurred at the Jump N Jam in the 3100 block of Gratiot.

The victim's condition was not known.

WXYZ (Channel 7) quoted witnesses who said several children and parents were inside the venue at the time of the shooting.

The suspect had been on the run, according to the news station, but by 11 p.m., was no longer considered a threat to the community. It was unclear if the suspect had been taken into custody.

Marysville police did not return messages seeking comment Saturday night.

According to its Facebook page, Jump N Jam offers inflatable bouncers, obstacle courses, an inflatable boxing ring, a full arcade, a toddler zone and private party rooms for children’s birthdays.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2i5wkS0