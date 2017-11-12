The plaza at 3100 Gratiot, where the Jump N Jam is located. (Photo: Google Maps)

Marysville — Authorities say a man shot his wife at a busy indoor play center in St. Clair County, then killed himself at their home.

Police say Cheryl Pilarowski was shot Saturday evening at Jump N Jam in Marysville, a business she owned, and died at a hospital. Investigators say Pilarowski’s husband, 34, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at their Kimball Township home. A news release from the Marysville Police Department on Sunday said the woman was 32 and that witnesses led officers to the home.

Marysville police tell MLive.com that the man, whose name was not released, shot Pilarowski in front of their children. Investigators say the couple fought outside the business earlier Saturday.

Dozens of other children and adults were in the business at the time of the shooting but there were no reported injuries.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting scenes south and west of Port Huron. Sheriff's Office Special Response Team searched the home and found the husband, whose name wasn't released.

According to Tom Konik, Marysville chief of public safety, police responded to a shooting at the Jump N Jam in the 3100 block of Gratiot shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman was taken to a local hospital, “where she died a short time later," Konik said in an email to The Detroit News.

According to its Facebook page, Jump N Jam offers inflatable bouncers, obstacle courses, an inflatable boxing ring, a full arcade, a toddler zone and private party rooms for children’s birthdays.

The shootings drew numerous officers from city, county and federal law enforcement agencies to the scenes south and west of Port Huron.

