Dearborn — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 2 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.74 per gallon. That’s about 67 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.70 per gallon in the Lansing and East Lansing areas. The highest was about $2.78 per gallon in the Marquette area. It’s the third consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest reported average price.
The Detroit-area’s average fell about 3 cents to $2.75 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
