Marysville — Authorities have released the name of a man who shot his wife at a busy indoor play center in Michigan, then killed himself at their home.

Police say 32-year-old Cheryl Myny was shot Saturday at Jump N Jam in Marysville, a business she owned, and died at a hospital. Investigators say 34-year-old Matthew Pilarowski was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at their home in nearby St. Clair County’s Kimball Township.

Police said witnesses directed officers to the home.

Marysville police Deputy Chief Ron Buckmaster says they’d been arguing earlier. MLive reported that Marysville police said Myny was shot in front of the children.

Buckmaster says police on Sunday released Myny’s last name as Pilarowski, but later determined she still used the name Myny after marrying Pilarowski this year.

Dozens of other children and adults were in the business at the time. Jump N Jam offers inflatable bouncers, obstacle courses, an inflatable boxing ring, a full arcade, a toddler zone and private party rooms for children’s birthdays.

