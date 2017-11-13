Grand Rapids — A western Michigan bar has apologized for asking a veteran and his service dog to leave the establishment.

Jerome Smith was asked to leave The Holiday Bar in Grand Rapids on Friday. Smith says he uses the dog to manage post traumatic stress disorder from his time as a Marine.

Bar staff say they were concerned for the safety of the dog and others in the crowded bar.

The bar posted an apology on its Facebook page and said it will donate all of its sales from Nov. 12 to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The bar says it hopes the donation will help raise awareness about the importance of service animals.

The Americans with Disabilities Act allows a person with a disability to bring their service animal into businesses that serve the public.

