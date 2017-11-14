Ann Arbor Police vehicle markings (Photo: Ann Arbor Police photo)

Ann Arbor Police are investigating two separate suspected sex-related incidents that happened over the last few days and less than a mile from each other.

Officials said the incidents happened around the 1100 block of West Washington Street on the city's west side.

The first incident involves two women who police said were approached by a white male while they were jogging at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West Liberty Street and Eberwhite Boulevard.

As they passed the man, he grabbed the joggers "in a sexually explicit manner," according to authorities.

The women ran away but the suspect followed them for a short while before they lost sight of him, officials said.

The suspect is described as white, about 26-years-old, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with a beard. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood.

Police said the second incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday also in the 1100 block of West Washington Street near 9th Street.

A 14-year-old male answered a knock on his home's front door. He told police a man, described as an African-American male in his 20s, was standing on the porch with his genitals exposed.

The man then walked away in an unknown direction, according to police.

The teen was not able to provide investigators with any further description of the suspect, officials said.

Police said because the sexual-nature incidents were so close to each other, they remind residents to be aware of their surroundings and to not answer their door to anyone they do not know.

They should also report any suspicious activity to Ann Arbor Police at (734) 994-2911.

